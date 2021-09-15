Esquimalt’s Sunset Lodge long-term care home is the site of an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. (Google Maps)

Esquimalt’s Sunset Lodge long-term care home is the site of an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. (Google Maps)

Two more deaths reported from COVID-19 outbreak at Esquimalt care home

Six Sunset Lodge residents have died since outbreak began Aug. 27

The COVID-19 outbreak at Sunset Lodge long-term care home in Esquimalt has claimed the lives of a fifth and sixth resident, Island Health confirmed Wednesday (Sept. 15).

The outbreak was first announced Aug. 27 and has since infected 15 staff members and 21 residents, six of whom have now died. Island Health said it shares its condolences with the friends, family and care staff of those deceased residents.

It said the Salvation Army-owned care home recently completed a second round of COVID-19 testing for all its staff and residents, and all the staff and more than 80 of the residents’ results have come back negative.

Island Health has also increased protective measures at the home, including putting admissions, transfers and social visits on hold while the outbreak is in effect; limiting resident and staff movement while maintaining staffing levels to provide resident care; requiring mask and eye protection for all staff; continuing enhanced cleaning and infection control measures; and screening all staff and residents twice a day for symptoms.

Island Health will have an additional presence at the site to take any further actions required.

For more news from Vancouver Island and beyond delivered daily into your inbox, please click here.

RELATED: Resident dies as COVID-19 outbreak worsens at Esquimalt care home

CoronavirusDeathEsquimalt

Previous story
Average Greater Victoria homeowner holds $500,000 in debt
Next story
Advance voting turnout up 13% in B.C. since 2019: Elections Canada

Just Posted

Some of NDP Candidate Rachel Blaney’s campaign signs were vandalized along Highway 19A. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror
Campaign signs vandalized with swastikas in Campbell River

Nanaimo-Ladysmith MP Paul Manly with Green Party leader Elizabeth May in Nanaimo earlier this month. (NEWS BULLETIN file photo)
Analyst: NDP should be wary in traditional Vancouver Island stronghold

From left to right, Kwakiutl Hereditary Chief David Knox, Port Hardy Mayor Dennis Dugas, and Kwakiutl Chief Councillor Ross Hunt Jr. in front of the District of Port Hardy’s new recreation marquee. (District of Port Hardy photo)
Port Hardy gets funding to help families pay for minor hockey

Election 2021.
North Island-Powell River All Candidates Debate: Housing