God’s Pocket Resort on Hurst Island, north of Port Hardy. (God’s Pocket Resort image)

Two Port Hardy tourism businesses awarded grants

62 small businesses received $10,000 each across Canada

Two Port Hardy businesses have received a grant of $10,000 to help weather the difficult tourism season this year.

The Canadian Chamber of Commerce, with money donated by Salesforce, awarded 62 grants across the country to help small businesses recover from financial losses during the coronavirus pandemic.

Kwa’lilas Hotel in Port Hardy and God’s Pocket Resort on Hurst Island, 12 miles north of Port Hardy each received a grant, along with nine other B.C. small businesses.

Paul Cox, general manager of the Kwa’lilas Hotel said, “Being awarded this grant will allow the hotel to remain open to cater to essential services, to continue employing key staff, purchase critical protective equipment and aid in executing upon our recovery strategy – we are most grateful for this support.”

Antoine Moret and Claus Eckbo, owners of God’s Pocket Resort said, “COVID has been tough on eco-tourism, and this will enable us to continue to work on ways to help people immerse themselves in the stunning Canadian coast.”

More than 1,100 small businesses applied for the grants. Winners were chosen for having innovative ideas to change and recover, as well as demonstrating significant financial strain. Grants were part of the chamber’s Canadian Business Resilience Network.

