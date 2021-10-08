(Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)

(Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)

Ucluelet First Nation declares COVID-19 state of emergency

Delta variant concerns shuts down non-essential travel to Hitac̓u

The Ucluelet First Nation has declared a state of emergency due to the ongoing spread of COVID-19.

“The presence of virus variants of concern, in particular the Delta variant, has heightened the risk to Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ First Nation members generally and particularly to elders and members with underlying medical concerns,” reads an order from UFN president Charles McCarthy released on Thursday evening.

“As a result of this heightened risk and recent confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the community, the President wishes to declare a state of local emergency on all Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ lands to protect Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ citizens and all British Columbians from contracting COVID-19, maintain essential goods and services for Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ citizens and support the Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ government’s ongoing response to COVID-19.”

In a follow-up announcement Friday morning, the Nation confirmed there is currently a COVID-19 outbreak in its community of Hitacu.

“Only residents of hitacu under essential travel (screened and approved by the Executive or the director of operations) will be allowed to enter Hitacu,” it reads. “Citizens who do not live in Hitacu should not return to Hitacu…Urban citizens are asked to remain in their immediate locations of residence and continue to follow the Province of British Columbia’s COVID-19 safety guidelines.”

The announcement adds that Ucluelet First Nation government offices are now closed except for essential services and only individuals who have been fully vaccinated may enter.


andrew.bailey@westerlynews.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

READ MORE: Potential COVID-19 exposure at Ucluelet Elementary

READ MORE: Ahousaht pauses gatherings and closes to non-residents over COVID-19

READ MORE: Port Alberni, west coast are COVID-19 hotspots on Vancouver Island

CoronavirusFirst Nationsucluelet

Previous story
Owner of Hope’s Rolly’s Restaurant remains defiant after having business licence suspended

Just Posted

Kwakiutl chief Calvin Hunt working on the 30-foot totem pole. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
VIDEO: New Coast Guard station totem making a statement on the North Island

Port Hardy Fire Rescue on scene at Highland Manor. (PHFR - Adam Harding photo)
Port Hardy Fire Rescue knocks down another late night apartment fire

Four grids represented in the high-resolution overland tsunami mapping. Phase one of the project focused on the Kyuquot & Nuchatlitz Grids and phase two will be Quatsino & Nootka Grids. Photo supplied
Tsunami maps available for areas from Muchalaht Inlet to Cape Scott Provincial Park

The Quatsino First Nation is one of 17 First Nations in Vancouver Island to receive funding to complete well-being and poverty-reduction plans and projects. (Quatsino First Nation photo)
Quatsino First Nation gets funding for a series on community wellness