Saanich police evacuated the Cornett Building at the University of Victoria after a shooting threat was reported. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff)

University of Victoria shooting threat found on bathroom wall sparks evacuation

Saanich police said the threat was written on a bathroom wall in Cornett building

A threat written on a bathroom wall drew a heavy police presence to the University of Victoria Friday (Dec. 2).

Saanich police were called Dec. 2 around 10 a.m. about a shooting threat written on a bathroom wall in the Cornett Building and quickly evacuated people from the building.

“We have since evacuated the building, and deemed it safe but remain on campus while we investigate,” Saanich police said in a statement.

The incident is eerily similar to a Nov. 30 at nearby Oak Bay High, where students were sent home early in an “abundance of caution.”

READ ALSO: Oak Bay High students sent home after gun threat found on bathroom door

“While the message is similar to one found at a local high school a few days ago, we are unable to confirm at this time if the suspect(s) is the same,” Saanich police said in a statement.

Saanich police plan to continue to moniter the campus out of an abundance of caution.

