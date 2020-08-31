The accident left one dead and four injured (Duck Paterson photo)

UPDATE: Suspect in Ladysmith hit and run plans to turn himself in to RCMP

The suspect is not currently in custody, and no charges have been laid

Police have confirmed that plans are underway for the suspected driver in the Ladysmith hit and run to turn himself in later today, (Monday Aug. 31).

The suspect is not currently in custody, and no charges have been laid. The investigation is ongoing andcharges would be laid by Crown Counsel once the investigation is complete, which may take several months or longer.

South Island Traffic Services has assumed conduct of the investigation.

The incident occurred at 8:30 a.m. today, Aug. 29 on the Trans-Canada Highway, between Oyster Sto-Lo and Brenton-Page roads.

RELATED: Police say driver fled scene of fatal crash in Ladysmith in stolen vehicle

Ladysmith RCMP, emergency crews and an air ambulance were called to the scene and upon arrival, investigators found a southbound Ford F-150 pickup truck had crossed over the centre median and collided with a sport-utility vehicle headed north. A truck and trailer narrowly avoided the collision and remained on scene.

The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the press release, and “the driver [of the] F150 fled on foot and is believed to [have] stolen another vehicle near the scene.”

According to the Drive B.C. website, traffic on Highway 1, between Oyster Sto-Lo Road and Brenton-Page Road, was impacted in the northbound lanes, with a detour in effect. One southbound lane was open and traffic was lining up in that direction also.

