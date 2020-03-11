A pedestrian was airlifted after being struck on the Trans-Canada Highway north of Duncan late Wednesday morning. (Sarah Simpson/Citizen)

UPDATED: Patient airlifted from Duncan after being crushed by car

Trans-Canada Highway closed for helicopter, has since reopened

An man was airlifted to hospital late Wednesday morning after being struck by a vehicle between the Trans-Canada Highway and Island GM, north of Duncan.

A car rolled onto the man on the hill between the highway and the dealership, causing what North Cowichan manager of fire and bylaw services Martin Drakeley called “significant critical injuries.” He was in stable condition when airlifted to hospital in Vancouver.

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP determined that it was a workplace incident and will be working with WorkSafeBC to conduct an investigation.

The highway was closed between Beverly Street and Drinkwater Road shortly after 11 a.m. while a medevac helicopter landed to pick up the patient. The helicopter left around noon and the highway was reopened.

In addition to the helicopter, North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP, South End volunteer firefighters and BC Ambulance also responded to the incident.

