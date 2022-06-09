A young member of the Polish delegation shows off a drawing she made during the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the Convention on the Rights of the Child, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at United Nations headquarters. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

A young member of the Polish delegation shows off a drawing she made during the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the Convention on the Rights of the Child, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at United Nations headquarters. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Urgent measures must be taken to ensure rights of Canadian children: UN committee

UN says urgent action is needed on discrimination, monitoring, abuse, neglect, standards of living

The United Nations committee on the rights of the child says it has serious concerns about the welfare of Indigenous children in Canada.

The committee, which reviewed Canada’s progress on implementing the UN convention on the rights of the child, says urgent action is needed on discrimination, independent monitoring, abuse and neglect, and standards of living.

Many of the recommendations relate specifically to discrimination against Indigenous and Black Canadian children living at home and in alternative arrangements like foster care.

Several of the recommendations were initially made by the committee in its last report about a decade ago, but have not been acted on.

Children First Canada founder Sara Austin says the report points out Canada’s failure to implement basic rights for all eight million children in the country.

Family, Children and Social Development Minister Karina Gould was not immediately available for comment.

—Laura Osman, The Canadian Press

RELATED: Province refuses to register B.C. baby’s First Nations name

IndigenousUnited Nations

Previous story
20 months in prison for B.C. vice-principal convicted of child porn offences
Next story
B.C. breaks provincial record for number of MRI and CT scans performed

Just Posted

Canadian music legend Mick Dalla-Vee brings his Idols and Icons show to Vancouver Island communities June 10-12, 2022. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Canadian singer Mick Dalla-Vee brings Idols and Icons to Vancouver Island towns

Tim Sangha, a member of the Nanaimo-based business partnership that has owned the Scarlet Ibis Pub and Restaurant since November 2020, presents a carving by woodcarver Rick Rotar of the Ibis business logo to Patricia Gwynne who owned and operated the Island’s most remote pub for more than 40 years. (Scarlet Ibis image)
New business partners breathe new life into Vancouver Island’s most remote pub

Port Hardy Farmers & Artisans Market Facebook logo
District of Port Hardy is prioritizing the community’s recovery from the pandemic

An Indigenous blessing ceremony was held at Port Hardy’s new airport terminal building on Friday, May 27. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
Port Hardy’s brand new airport terminal is now open to the public