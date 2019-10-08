A vacant building on Denman caught fire midday Tuesday. Photo by Olaf Larsen

Vacant building engulfed by flames on Denman Island

Neighbouring departments sent trucks, firefighters to help

Firefighters responded to a structure fire at a building in downtown Denman Island Tuesday afternoon.

The call came in around 12:15 p.m. Initial witness reports indicate the fire started in a vacant commercial building near the community centre and the school. Glass from the windows could be heard popping, and smoke from the fire was visible around the Comox Valley through the afternoon.

RELATED STORY: One person dead as fire ravages Merville apartment

The Hornby Island and Fanny Bay fire departments each sent a truck with firefighters to help with the blaze. As of press time, both the fire chief and deputy chief were still on scene, along with fire crews. There is no information at this time as to whether there were any injuries or what the extent of the damage is. Black Press will update the story as we get more details.


