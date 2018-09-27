Vancouver actor Ryan Reynolds sends birthday wish to B.C. boy

Thomas was given a special birthday card because he was unable to attend the Okanagan Dream Rally

Eric White waved a starter flag while with, Owen Jalmarson at the August Motors Okanagan Dream Rally Aug. 26. (IMAGE CREDIT: DUSTIN BETUZZI)

A Kelowna boy who didn’t get a wish of riding in a luxury car got a special birthday surprise.

Local politicians, members of the Kelowna community as well as famous athletes, musicians, actors and other celebrities were featured in a virtual 12th birthday card for Thomas, who was unable to attend the Okanagan Dream Rally this year because he was in BC Children’s Hosptial, according to the rally’s Youtube channel.

The video first guest is Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Kelowna-Lake Country MP Stephen Fuhr before leading into a video from Vancouver actor Ryan Reynolds.

“I just wanted to say happy birthday to you pal, you’re from Vancouver, I’m from Vancouver, you’re a badass,” Reynolds said.

The 11-minute video was created by August Family Foundation, which hosts the dream rally.

“I understand it’s your birthday today pal and I understand you’re going through some tough times with your health and you have a bit of a diagnosis a week ago that wasn’t very good for you, I just want to encourage you to stay strong and be tough through it all,” said country singer Gord Bamford. “Enjoy your birthday and think positive.”

Former Vancouver Canucks players Henrik and Daniel Sedin said they share a birthday with the lucky 12-year-old.

Okanagan Dream Rally posted the video yesterday, Sept. 26.

