Mountain View Cemetery in Vancouver. (Mountain View Cemetery/Facebook)

Vancouver cemetery to allow strangers to share graves

Practice would start in 2020

Would you share your cemetery plot?

If you arrange to get buried at Mountain View Cemetery in Vancouver, you could be.

Vancouver city council voted to amend a bylaw that would allow multiple non-related people to share the same cemetery plot.

The cemetery, which focuses on “green interment practices,” currently has 150,000 interred remains. It is Vancouver’s only cemetery.

While the cemetery has long allowed relatives to share a grave, this will be the first time non-related people can, as long as they have permission from the family who purchased the plot.

The changes take effect in 2020.

