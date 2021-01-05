Vancouver Island teacher picks up an Extra $500,000 with Boxing Day lotto win

Rebecca MacKenzie teaches math and French, so chances are there was some number crunching and “joie de vivre” when she matched all four Extra numbers in the Lotto 6/49 draw on Dec. 26, 2020 to win $500,000.

The Courtenay teacher bought her winning ticket on PlayNow.com.

“I logged on to check. My BC/49 ticket said it was a winner, and I had won $1 there,” said MacKenzie. “I saw I also had a winner for the Lotto 6/49 draw, and that one said $500,000. I remember turning to my boyfriend and telling him ‘I think I just won $500,000’ quietly.”

MacKenzie says she was in disbelief at first.

“I was wondering if it was really real … There were a few happy tears of surprise, for sure.”

MacKenzie says she had been house hunting and says the half-million dollars will be opening up some new options in her search.

