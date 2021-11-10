Island Health is launching an international search for Dr. Richard Stanwick’s replacement. (Black Press Media file photo)

Island Health is launching an international search for Dr. Richard Stanwick’s replacement. (Black Press Media file photo)

Vancouver Island’s chief medical health officer announces retirement

Island Health announces Dr. Richard Stanwick’s year-end retirement after more than 25 years

Island Health’s chief medical health officer is retiring, the health authority announced Nov. 8.

Dr. Richard Stanwick, who is also Island Health’s vice-president of population health, has served the region for the past 25 years.

After moving to B.C. from Manitoba in 1995, Stanwick first worked for the Capital Regional District and Capital Health Region before stepping into his current role with Island Health.

“On behalf of the province, I’d like to thank Dr. Stanwick and acknowledge his contributions to Island Health and our health system as a whole,” Adrian Dix, B.C. health minister, said in a news release. “Dr. Stanwick has played a pivotal role in keeping our community safe through our province’s two ongoing health crises – the COVID-19 pandemic and the toxic drug supply.”

The health authority commended Stanwick for his early-career advocacy and highlighted his leadership in the face of today’s ongoing health crises.

“Many of these campaigns faced criticism, and even opposition, when he began to advocate for change,” the release noted. “However, as we look back now at the change over the space of time, we know (they) made a substantial improvement in population health.”

Until his retirement at the end of the year, Stanwick’s focus will continue to be the dual public health emergencies.

Island Health will be launching an international search for Stanwick’s replacement.

