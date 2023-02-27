A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform on Jan. 9, 2021. The Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner is investigating a Feb. 22, 2023 incident in which officer shot an innocent man with rubber bullets after mistaking him for a suspect. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform on Jan. 9, 2021. The Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner is investigating a Feb. 22, 2023 incident in which officer shot an innocent man with rubber bullets after mistaking him for a suspect. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver police shoot innocent man with rubber bullets after mistaking his identity

Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner investigating

Vancouver police officers shot an innocent man with two rubber bullets and took him into custody before realizing he wasn’t the person they were after last week.

The department says officers were working off information that a man wanted Canada-wide in connection with a Calgary home invasion was in the area of Richards Street and Pacific Boulevard on Feb. 22. That suspect was considered armed and dangerous.

However, the person officers twice struck with rubber bullets that day was not the person they were after. The Vancouver Police Department says officers released the innocent man at the scene soon after arresting him, and that he had to receive medical attention.

Senior officials at VPD have since apologized, according to the department, but the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner will be investigating.

READ ALSO: Bomb squad deployed to Highway 97 in Kelowna

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Vancouver police

Previous story
Fraser Valley man caught importing hundreds of prohibited weapons from China
Next story
Bomb squad deployed to Highway 97 in Kelowna

Just Posted

Port McNeill councillor Leighann Ruel (fourth from the left) was the one who put forth the motion to restrict recording/livestreaming of 2023 budget discussions. (Derek Koel photo)
Port McNeill council agrees to restrict the recording/livestreaming of 2023 budget discussions

Canadians are making their final Registered Retirement Savings Plan contributions, in advance of the deadline. (Black Press Media file)
QUIZ: How much do you know about money and savings?

Oktopus is a major presence on the Canadian world music scene. (Submitted photo)
Klezmer sensations OKTOPUS performing March 5 at Civic Centre in Port Hardy

Have some thoughts about my thoughts? Email editor@northislandgazette.com
Tyson’s Thoughts: Dr. Alex Nataros and the community of Port Hardy