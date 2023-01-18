A woman walks in Chinatown in Vancouver, Friday, February 5, 2021. Vancouver councillors have unanimously approved funding for its Uplifting Chinatown Action Plan, in an attempt to revive the historic neighbourhood. The plan focuses on enhanced cleaning and sanitation, graffiti removal, beautification and other community supports. Costs for the plan this year are expected to be about $2.1 million for what the city says is an urgent “strategy to protect Chinatown, which has experienced significant challenges in recent years, including anti-Asian racism and public safety concerns.” THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A woman walks in Chinatown in Vancouver, Friday, February 5, 2021. Vancouver councillors have unanimously approved funding for its Uplifting Chinatown Action Plan, in an attempt to revive the historic neighbourhood. The plan focuses on enhanced cleaning and sanitation, graffiti removal, beautification and other community supports. Costs for the plan this year are expected to be about $2.1 million for what the city says is an urgent “strategy to protect Chinatown, which has experienced significant challenges in recent years, including anti-Asian racism and public safety concerns.” THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Vancouver to fund plans to renew its embattled Chinatown neighbourhood

Sanitation, graffiti removal and beautification included in $2.1 million plan

Vancouver councillors have unanimously approved funding for its Uplifting Chinatown Action Plan, in an attempt to revive the historic neighbourhood.

The plan focuses on enhanced cleaning and sanitation, graffiti removal, beautification and other community supports.

Costs for the plan this year are expected to be about $2.1 million for what the city says is an urgent “strategy to protect Chinatown, which has experienced significant challenges in recent years, including anti-Asian racism and public safety concerns.”

The plan includes a “safewalk program” to support seniors and residents walking in the community, a feces collection service, funding for expansion of the Chinese policing centre, and graffiti prevention and abatement.

A report to council says anti-Asian hate crimes increased 400 per cent between 2018 and 2022 including violent assaults and random attacks on local seniors.

Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim says in a statement that Chinatown holds an important place in the hearts of many and they are excited to be taking the next step toward the revitalization of the community.

RELATED: Vancouver’s Chinatown in a generational divide over Ken Sim’s election as mayor

ChinatownVancouver

Previous story
Condos evacuated after mudslide in Campbell River

Just Posted

From left to right: PHSS Athletic Director Paul Cagna, Brody Chambers, Carter Chastin, Auzton Shaw, and wrestling coach Tyson Whitney stop for a photo at the end of the tournament. (Submitted photo)
PHSS wrestling team earns medals at Campbell River Invitational

Global Affairs Canada says it's aware of the death of a Canadian citizen, in response to a question about reports a young medical student fighting with Ukrainian forces was killed in battle Sunday, near the city of Bakhmut. Damaged buildings and houses are seen in Bakhmut, Ukraine, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-LIBKOS
Canadian fighting with Ukrainian forces dies in battle: reports

District of Port Hardy municipal signage. (North Island Gazette file photo)
Doctor speaks to Port Hardy council about the need for hiring physician assistants

The Town of Port McNeill’s municipal hall. (Derek Koel photo)
Municipal politics: Port McNeill council meets for the first time in the new year