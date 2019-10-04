PORT HARDY FIRE RESCUE PHOTOS

Vehicle goes off the road on Bear Cove Highway

“A camper-style van was found on its side, wedged between trees and partway down a steep embankment”

Port Hardy Fire Rescue (PHFR) attended the scene of a motor vehicle incident on Bear Cove Highway near the Parkland Fuel Terminal in Port Hardy on Oct 2.

“A camper-style van was found on its side, wedged between trees and partway down a steep embankment,” noted Port Hardy Fire Rescue’s Facebook page. “A single passenger managed to free themselves from the vehicle and was attended to by BC Emergency Health Services, while fire crews controlled traffic at the scene and assisted BCAS and RCMP personnel. The cause of the crash is under investigation at this time.”

Check out PHFR’s Facebook page for more updates on their daily tasks around the North Island.

@NIGazette
editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Previous story
Ex-corporal appeals sentence for sexual assault, voyeurism involving coworkers

Just Posted

Liberal Party salmon farm pledge ‘destructive,’ industry group says

Justin Trudeau platform calls for ‘closed containment’ by 2025

OPINION: BC requires healthy rural roots

At UBCM, small communities were saying they no longer want to be ignored.

Port Alice Business Fair has a quiet but informative night

There were 15 exhibits and 14 attendees at the business fair this year.

Raz: Creating his own Chemainus in the North Island Part 2

Check out more of Raz’s incredible mural work at http://www.razmurals.com/

Jackson and Harris finish third at MOMAR

The pair finished the sport course (30km) in four hours and five minutes.

Fashion Fridays: 9 fall trends that won’t break the bank

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Getting personal: Day 23 of federal campaign heats up

As Oct. 21 – election day – inches closer, here’s a look at what happened this week

VIDEO: Cyclists, bear OK after bruin chases them on North Vancouver trail

Brad Martyn caught the chain of events on his helmet-mounted video camera

NDP calls out Okanagan-based Green candidates for views on abortion

“The bad old days of women dying in back-alley abortions must never return,” said Elizabeth May

Scheer and Trudeau accuse each other of distracting from their records

Next week the leaders have two more debates, these organized by the new federal debates commission

B.C. mom struck by car while walking with 2 kids is awarded $574,000

Judge rules driver 75 per cent at fault; says he should have been more cautious

Building up joint electric grid next, John Horgan and Jay Inslee say

Cascadia conference moves beyond high-speed rail

Victoria woman wins court battle to keep job title of ‘death midwife’

Pashta MaryMoon has been in the business of death midwivery for 40 years

Appeal denied in ‘vicious’ attack on 86-year-old B.C. mom with dementia

Monique Van Donselaar sentenced to 15 months after pushing her mother during a heated argument

Most Read