Vehicle goes off the road on Bear Cove Highway

Port Hardy Fire Rescue (PHFR) attended the scene of a motor vehicle incident on Bear Cove Highway near the Parkland Fuel Terminal in Port Hardy on Oct 2.

“A camper-style van was found on its side, wedged between trees and partway down a steep embankment,” noted Port Hardy Fire Rescue’s Facebook page. “A single passenger managed to free themselves from the vehicle and was attended to by BC Emergency Health Services, while fire crews controlled traffic at the scene and assisted BCAS and RCMP personnel. The cause of the crash is under investigation at this time.”

