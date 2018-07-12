MAT LANDY PHOTO A vehicle collided with the front window of the Supreme Convenience Store in Port Hardy on Saturday July 7.

Vehicle smashes Supreme Convenience window

Did you know a car smashed into the front window of Supreme Convenience last Saturday night?

According to Port Hardy RCMP Staff Sgt. Wes Olsen, at approximately 10:00 p.m. on July 7, “Port Hardy RCMP received a report of a vehicle that had collided with the front window of the Supreme Convenience Store, located at 7185 Market Street, Port Hardy BC.”

Olsen noted multiple witnesses had contacted police reporting a Grey Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Utility Vehicle had drove over the curb and sidewalk into the front window of the store. “Witnesses on scene observed the driver exit the vehicle and suspected him to be impaired by alcohol. Three members of the Port Hardy Detachment attended the scene and bystanders pointed out a nearby male as the driver of the vehicle.”

After speaking to the driver, the RCMP entered into an impaired driving investigation. “The driver was given an Approved Screening Device (ASD) demand and provided a sample that resulted in a ‘Fail’ reading,” said Olsen, adding, “The driver was detained for impaired driving and transported to the Port Hardy Detachment where he provided two samples of his breath that resulted in readings over the legal limit of 80 mgs per cent (.08).”

Olsen noted the driver, a 54 year old Port Hardy resident, was issued a 24 hour driving prohibition, a Notice of Prohibition, and released on a Promise to Appear in Port Hardy Provincial Court on September 4, 2018. Charges of Impaired Driving and Drive Over 80 mgs per cent will be recommended against the driver.

– with files from Port Hardy RCMP

Vehicle smashes Supreme Convenience window

