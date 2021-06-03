The Tiny Home Village, at 940 Caledonia Ave., is set to welcome 30 residents starting May 12. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)

Victoria area homeless pet trends bucking expectations

No increased influx of animals as people move from parks to housing in Victoria: BC SPCA

While scuttlebutt says there’s an uptick in pet surrender this year, as people experiencing homelessness are housed across Greater Victoria, the BC SPCA isn’t seeing that trend.

The intake of animals this year is lower for surrendered animals and higher for incoming kittens, says Annie Prittie-Bell, manager of the local branch.

From January to May 2020, 161 animals were surrendered. This year for the same period, 149 animals were handed over.

READ ALSO: Wild ARC looking for donations to care for yearly influx of vulnerable animals

Our Place Society, which manages many of the emergency and transitional housing options in the region, allows for pets at the majority of its facilities.

Residents are asked to sign a declaration that they’ve read the pet safety and standard of care guidelines set out for residents. It also lays responsibility on the pet owner for the animal’s well-being and outlines that staff will contact the BC SPCA Victoria branch in the case of neglect.

