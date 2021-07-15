Victoria Foundation’s Community Recovery Program helps organizations get back on track financially after being impacted by the pandemic. (Pexels photo)

Victoria Foundation’s Community Recovery Program helps organizations get back on track financially after being impacted by the pandemic. (Pexels photo)

Victoria Foundation distributes $3.13 million to 142 organizations on south Island, Gulf Islands

Financial aid will support vulnerable groups affected by the pandemic

Through its Community Recovery Program, Victoria Foundation will distribute $3.13 million to 142 organizations on southern Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands.

The financial aid will provide support to vulnerable communities affected by the pandemic while strengthening charitable organizations that assist them.

“Organizations across Greater Victoria have experienced significant impacts due to COVID-19, including changes in service delivery models to safely meet the needs of the community or temporarily closing to align with the direction from the province of B.C.,” said Sandra Richardson, Victoria Foundation CEO, in a statement.

More than $920,000 of the total funds has come from donors and residents in Greater Victoria through the Community Action Funds or from Donor Advised Funds – avenues that provide contributions to communities in need, including but not limited to pandemic recovery.

