Glen Fraser won $2.5 million from purchasing a lottery ticket at playnow.com (File Submitted/ BCLC)

Victoria man wins $2.5 million lottery prize

Glen Fraser plans on retiring early, taking more camping trips

Victoria man Glen Fraser was browsing through his emails when he noticed something unusual.

“I got an email from PlayNow.com saying I’d won a prize; I just assumed it was another free play,” said Fraser in a release, referring to the BC Lottery Corporation website.“I turned white, I couldn’t talk, I couldn’t speak…I finally mumbled the news to my wife and we both started crying, then screaming!”

Fraser had just won $2.5 million.

ALSO READ: Sooke’s $1-million lottery winner plans to build a new home and buy a Corvette

Now, he and his family are planning on more camping and travelling, as well as an extravagant birthday celebration somewhere warm. Fraser also plans on retiring about a decade earlier than expected.

“I always think of playing the lottery as something fun,” he said. “I never expected a big win!”

