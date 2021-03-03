Victoria Police Department vehicles outside the headquarters building. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria Police Department vehicles outside the headquarters building. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria police investigating sudden death in Beacon Hill Park

Police, paramedics responded to a report of an unresponsive person early Wednesday

Victoria police are investigating what they’re calling a “sudden death” of a person found in Beacon Hill Park this morning.

Officers and B.C. Emergency Health Services paramedics attended the park shortly after 6 a.m. on Wednesday after receiving a report about an unresponsive person. Police later confirmed the person has died.

The B.C. Coroners Service confirmed to Black Press Media that they were called to attend the scene. A spokesperson said they are currently unable to provide any further information on the incident since they’re early in their investigation.

Traffic on Dallas Road, between Cook and Douglas streets, was temporarily closed due to the police investigation.

Victoria

Most Read