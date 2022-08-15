VicPD is investigating a sudden death after a body was found in a downtown parking lot. (Black Press Media file photo)

VicPD is investigating a sudden death after a body was found in a downtown parking lot. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria police investigating sudden death

Investigation prompted by discovery of body in parking lot Saturday

VicPD is investigating a sudden death in downtown Victoria Saturday morning.

In a news release, police said officers were called to a parking lot in the 800-block of Fisgard Street just after 5 a.m. for a report of a dead man.

Officers and paramedics attended the scene and confirmed the man was dead. Detectives and forensics experts are investigating, along with an independent B.C. Coroners Service investigation to determine the facts surrounding the death.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the VicPD report desk at (250) 995-7654, extension 1. To report what you know anonymously, please call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: B.C. watchdog clears Victoria police dog handler whose canine bit man in head

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

City of VictoriaVicPD

Previous story
Keremeos Creek blaze stable over the weekend
Next story
B.C. man dies within sight of ambulance station with no paramedics available

Just Posted

North Island Crisis and Counselling Centre Society logo
The North Island Crisis and Counselling Centre reopens safe shelter

Two new fires (orange diamonds) were caused by lightning strikes between Aug. 11 and 12. Photo courtesy BC Wildfire Dashboard
Lightning strikes spark two fires in North Island region

Frosty, the rare white orca from California, was spotted near Telegraph Cove B.C. recently. (Scott Turton photo)
Rare white orca from California spotted taking a family trip to Telegraph Cove

Mount Waddington Fall Fair logo
Fall Fair is rolling into Port Hardy in September