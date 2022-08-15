Victoria police investigating sudden death

Investigation prompted by discovery of body in parking lot Saturday

VicPD is investigating a sudden death in downtown Victoria Saturday morning.

In a news release, police said officers were called to a parking lot in the 800-block of Fisgard Street just after 5 a.m. for a report of a dead man.

Officers and paramedics attended the scene and confirmed the man was dead. Detectives and forensics experts are investigating, along with an independent B.C. Coroners Service investigation to determine the facts surrounding the death.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the VicPD report desk at (250) 995-7654, extension 1. To report what you know anonymously, please call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

