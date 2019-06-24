Lynn Phillips was injured during a girls’ trip to L.A. when a driver ran over her twice (GoFundMe)

Victoria woman in L.A. hospital after she was run over twice

Lynn Phillips has suffered from multiple broken bones and internal bleeding

A Victoria woman has been hospitalized in California after she was hit with a vehicle twice.

Lynn Phillips is an Island local who grew up in the Lake Cowichan area and now resides in Victoria.

While on a girls’ trip in Los Angeles, Phillips was struck and run over on Thursday, June 13.

“Lynn, a vibrant, lovely, generous and kind soul was recently struck and run over not only once by a car driven by a stranger but then, in the panic that ensued, backed up over a second time,” reads the GoFundMe post organized by friend Paul Ke.

ALSO READ: B.C.’s Top 5 GoFundMe moments

From the incident Phillips suffered from collapsed lungs, multiple broken ribs, a broken collar bone, a broken arm, and internal bleeding. She has been using a ventilator to help control her breathing.

As of June 22, Phillips was dismissed from the Intensive Care Unit at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Centre, and some of her pain medications were reduced. Phillips still has chest tubes in place to assist with breathing.

The goal is to have Phillips transported to Victoria this week.

ALSO READ: Victoria man helps raise $50,000 for nephew in palliative care

In the meantime, the GoFundMe page has raised over $45,000 in eight days, with an ultimate goal of $125,000.

“Even though Lynn has travel insurance, everyone that knows her is concerned about the invariable limitations of her coverage,” the post reads. “Also, one never considers the collateral costs that come up for loved ones that travel last minute to be at her hospital bedside to deal with both the emotional & financial trauma. Often, the costs seem insurmountable.”

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

 

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
and Instagram

 

Previous story
B.C. judge defies lawyers and adds six months to man’s sex assault sentence
Next story
Man presumed dead after boat capsizes in Columbia River

Just Posted

Skin deep: A look inside the ink behind Beacon Tattoo

Patrick Berube, owner of Beacon Tattoo, spends most of his Tuesdays at… Continue reading

Second recreational cannabis shop opens its doors in Port Hardy

Pacificanna owner Darren Saunders was excited to finally see his family-run business open up shop.

Bradshaw’s Photo Highlight: A lone crow landing beside an eagle

“I saw an eagle just sitting there, but I had a feeling it wouldn’t be there long as I got closer”

Port McNeill council’s June 17 meeting features ‘packed agenda’

A draft policy on wildfire response for the Port McNeill Volunteer Fire Department was presented.

Services at the Port Alice Health Centre get clarification from Island Health…. sort of

“In our initial talks it was imperative that the emergency room and all the equipment could stay”

Air Canada reviewing how crew left sleeping passenger on parked plane

In a Facebook post, the woman said she woke up ‘all alone’ on a ‘cold dark’ aircraft

Heroism medal for B.C. woman who tried to save wheelchair-bound man stuck on rail tracks

Julie Callaghan awarded Carnegie Medal from U.S.-based foundation for ‘extraordinary heroism’

Surrey RCMP raises Pride flag amid din of protesters

There were about 30 protesters on either side, and 20 Mounties doing crowd control

B.C. students’ camping trip goes ahead despite tents getting stolen

Nanaimo businesses, school staff and parents ensure trip goes on

Only legal pot shop between Vancouver and Kamloops now open

Private cannabis store on Skwah land in Chilliwack is first B.C. licensee to be Indigenous owned

Green Party candidate talks upcoming federal election during visit to the North Island

Mark de Bruijn sat down with the North Island Gazette for an interview on Sunday in Port Hardy.

Canadian communities responding to climate change

New research highlights state of local adaptation planning in Canada

Victoria woman in L.A. hospital after she was run over twice

Lynn Phillips has suffered from multiple broken bones and internal bleeding

‘Text neck’ causing bone spurs to grow from millennials’ skulls, researchers say

Technology use from early childhood causing abnormal bone growths in 41 per cent of young adults

Most Read