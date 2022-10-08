A dead whale floats on the shore near Puerto Madryn, Argentina, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. Argentine scientists are determining the reason for at least 13 whales dying in the area in the past few days. (AP Photo/Maxi Jonas)

VIDEO: 13 whales found dead in Argentina cause for concern, say scientists

Scientists waiting for autopsies to determine cause of death

The bodies of 13 Southern right whales have been found in Golfo Nuevo, in the waters off Argentina’s southern Atlantic coast. Scientists are waiting for the results of autopsies to determine what caused the deaths, but say regardless they are cause for concern.

(AP Video/Maxi Jonas, Production: Leo La Valle)

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Ocean ProtectionWhales

Previous story
Planned condo development on Juno Beach site cancelled after government deal

Just Posted

The mayoral candidate meeting before a large influx of people arrived, nearly doubling the attendance. (Debra Lynn photo)
Crowd at the Port Alice mayoral candidates forum was one of the largest ever

Andy Adams (left) was one of the recipients of the 2022 IWC Ambassador Award this year, presented by IWC Executive Director Jim Brennan. Photo courtesy IWC
Two Campbell Riverites given Immigrant Welcome Centre’s Ambassador Award

Photo credit: Janice & George Mucalov
Indigenous-owned driving school to strengthen economic opportunities on the North Island

Tyson’s Thoughts is a column posted online at northislandgazette.com and in print on Wednesday’s. Have some thoughts about my thoughts? Email editor@northislandgazette.com
High school wrestling season is almost here