VIDEO: Building partially collapses under raging fire in downtown Victoria

Crews battle a large building fire in downtown Victoria the morning of May 6. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

Part of the building just collapsed on the north facing side, more flames burst forward #yyj @VictoriaNews pic.twitter.com/i2aUWctFPe — Nicole Crescenzi (@NicoleCrescenzi) May 6, 2019

A massive fire caused a portion of a building to collapse in downtown Victoria on Monday morning, as crews tried to gain control of the flames.

The call came in around 5 a.m. about a fire at the vacant building on Pandora Avenue, connected to the Royal Victoria Suites at Government Street. No one is believed to have been inside.

Buildings between Johnson Street and Pandora Avenue have been evacuated.

The 600 block of Pandora is closed to traffic, as is the 1400 block of Government Street. Buses in the area are affected.

Deputy Fire Dan Chief Atkinson says it’s believed the fire started in the basement.

Crews say they are in defensive position as it is too dangerous to enter the building.

The City of Victoria issued an advisory that air quality in the area poor, and advised residents and visitors to stay a safe distance away.

