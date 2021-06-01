VIDEO: Fire destroys Salt Spring Island’s Windsor Plywood

Witnesses say fire started around 3 a.m. Tuesday morning

The Windsor Plywood on Salt Spring Island has been destroyed by an early morning fire. (Mike Stefancsik/Facebook)

A fire tore through Salt Spring Island’s Windsor Plywood location early Tuesday morning, leaving it all but destroyed.

Witnesses posting to social media say the fire broke out at the 166 Rainbow Rd. location around 3 a.m. and video from a few hours later show firefighters continuing to hose down the smoking, flaming building.

As of 8 a.m., smoke was still coming from the site.

Residents are reporting poor air quality and smoke lingering over the Ganges area and harbour as a result.

More to come.

