VIDEO: Gas shortage hits Greater Victoria as stations deal with supply chain issues

Lineups forming at the pumps with some stations completely out of fuel

Vehicles are lined up on West Saanich and Birch roads outside the North Saanich Peninsula Co-op location. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

Flooding impacts on the supply chain are starting to be felt with some gas stations running low on fuel.

“As clean-up from the recent rainfall continues to impact roadways, petroleum retailers across the Island are experiencing challenges obtaining stable fuel supply,” reads a statement on Peninsula Co-op’s website.

Vehicles could be seen lined up around the local chain’s North Saanich location Wednesday morning.

With lines on West Saanich and Birch roads, staff said supplies were running low and were likely to run out soon. They weren’t sure when their next delivery might arrive but thought it could be later in the day.

In Saanich, the Chevron station at Cloverdale Avenue and Quadra Street is out of fuel, with pylons blocking pumps. The Petro Canada location across the street is seeing some lineups.

More to come.

BC FloodfloodingSaanich Peninsula