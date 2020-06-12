VIDEO: Gwa’sala Nakwaxda’xw school staff get pied, dyed and shaved

Teachers at Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw Elementary school challenged students to read 10,000 minutes in three weeks.

Students responded enthusiastically and reached the goal in a blistering fast two weeks.

Their prize was classic humiliation wrought upon the teachers, who bore the punishment with good humour.

Davis Henderson, Cultural Engagement Worker, got a “cul-de-sac” haircut.

Darryl Coon, Education Assistant and P.E. teacher, got a mohawk.

Melissa Marsh, outgoing vice-principal of 13 years, got a streak of electric blue in her hair and smeared principal Reed Allen with a pie to his face. Then the two incoming vice-principals added a bucket of shaving cream on the head of their new boss.

It all went to show that reading can be fun!

Davis Henderson, a cultural engagement worker at Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw Elementary, before and after his “cul-de-sac” hair cut. (Jackie Hunt)

Darryl Coon, an education assistant and P.E. teacher at Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw Elementary before and after his mohawk haircut. (Jackie Hunt)

Principal Reed Allen got a pie to the face from his outgoing vice-principal, Melissa Marsh. (Jackie Hunt)