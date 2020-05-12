A pod of orcas put on a show for the Touhey family Friday, May 8. (screengrab)

VIDEO: Orcas feeding, splashing and breaching off Hornby Island

Family outing included a special experience

With business on hold for the foreseeable future, Two Eagles Lodge co-owner Carolyn Touhey has been home-schooling her two grandsons.

On Friday (May 8) they took a field trip on the family boat, touring Hornby Island.

The trip home gave Rylann (6) and Robbie (8) plenty of fodder for a follow-up writing assignment.

A pod of five whales put on a show for well over an hour; surfacing, splashing, and breaching.

“It was amazing,” said Carolyn. “I haven’t even gone through all the videos I shot,” she said, adding that while it looks like they were close, she was shooting with a 60x zoom lens.

“We were parked, having dinner on our way back from Hornby, and Steve (Carolyn’s husband) was on the back deck doing something, and he said ‘I just saw a whale, and it was really close!’ So with that we put down our dinner and I grabbed the camera.”

There was an abundance of orca activity throughout the area all weekend, with reports of as many as 25 being spotted.

Carolyn said there were five in the pod her family spotted.

“The one was so tiny – it had to be a baby,” she said. “They were surfacing quite frequently. I don’t know if they were on a feeding frenzy, or just playing, or what – I don’t know whale behaviour. But it was just great. We’ve been lucky on our boat before, seeing humpbacks, seeing orcas, but usually with the orcas they just pass by – they are not usually as entertaining as humpbacks. But these were amazing.”

ALSO: More protection for southern resident orcas


terry.farrell@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Orca

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Man says boy spit in his face while in bank lineup in Duncan

Just Posted

Island Health resumes elective surgeries

About 4,000 surgeries were postponed across the Island

UPDATE: Alert Bay lifts travel ban and local state of emergency as coronavirus outbreak dies down

With no new cases in over a week, and 90 per cent of cases recovered, Alert Bay lifts travel ban

COVID-19: Bella Bella extends travel lockdown to May 31

‘We will be able to keep us all safe as long as we continue to act safely’

Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw School gets creative during COVID-19

The school near Port Hardy is working to engage students in online learning

COVID-19: B.C. Ferry traffic is down by over 50 per cent out of Port Hardy

B.C. Ferries wants non-essential travellers to stay home

B.C. records just 7 new cases, 1 death as phase two of COVID-19 reopening inches closer

Hospitalizations drop to 63, ICU cases to 16

Man says boy spit in his face while in bank lineup in Duncan

Incident reported to police

Island community’s first responders turn up the sirens for birthday parades during COVID-19

Gold River first responders from the fire department, ambulance services and RCPM come together to celebrate birthdays of people stuck at home due to the pandemic

Victoria man goes out for milk, buys winning lotto ticket

Joseph Brennan won more than $93,000 in the Lotto Max Extra on March 13

Police watchdog investigating death of Vancouver Island woman

Port Alberni RCMP had dealt with woman in April incident hours previously

VIDEO: Orcas feeding, splashing and breaching off Hornby Island

Family outing included a special experience

‘Who’s keeping an eye on logging activities on Vancouver Island during COVID-19 ?’

With no watchdog around, conservationists are worried about old-growth logging activities and call for ‘modernized regulations’ in the forest sector

COVID-19: Is B.C. reopening too soon? Lessons from Germany, Korea

B.C. restart includes park day use, pubs and restaurants

Wet’suwet’en elected chiefs call on Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister to resign

Wet’suwet’en are governed by both a traditional hereditary chief system and elected band councils.

Most Read