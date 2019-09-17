Police investigate after intoxicated teens clash with security at B.C. fair

18-year-old woman arrested and RCMP looking at possible assault in Victoria-area fall fair incident

A screengrab of video posted online on Sept. 17, 2019 shows teens being forcibly removed from the Luxton Fairgrounds in Langford on Vancouver Island. (Facebook)

Police are investigating after a series of videos were posted online appearing to show security staff removing two teenage girls from a community fair on Saturday outside Victoria.

One video appears to show the two girls being taken out of the Luxton Fall Fair in Langford. Some of the security personnel are wearing fluorescent vests, while others are in plainclothes.

“You can’t touch me,” one of the girls is heard saying.

“You’d be surprised what I can do,” a security worker answers.

The second girl is pinned to the ground, while a third girl yells at the security guards to stop. The girl on the ground swears at security and attempts to fight back. In a second video, police can be seen arresting her.

Daniel Byron, who posted the videos on Sunday, said in his post: “You are not police. You have no right to do what you did … I’m not justifying the actions of the girls and they will be dealt with in the homes of their parents. But this is gross misuse of power and assault on minors.”

Also on Facebook, event organizers said they are aware of an “altercation” between the security company hired for the event and “allegedly intoxicated individuals.” No members of the Metchosin Farmers Institute were involved, they add.

West Shore RCMP Cpl. Chris Dovell police were called to the fairgrounds on Sept. 14 around 6:45 p.m.

“Officers attended for an argument and physical altercation between intoxicated youths with on-site security,” Dovell said.

An 18-year-old woman was arrested and police are reviewing cell phone video as part of an assault investigation.