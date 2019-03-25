One person was killed and two injured in a Coquitlam crash Monday. (Shane MacKichan)

VIDEO: 13-year-old killed in B.C. crash that involved five kids

The children range in age from six to 17.

A BMW spun into a traffic island where five children were standing in Coquitlam. Two were sent to hospital with serious injuries, and one later died.

RCMP are revealing more details after the multi-vehicle crash on Monday afternoon at Mariner Way and Riverview Crescent. They had previously reported three pedestrians had been hit in a three-vehicle crash, but now say only two people were taken to hospital and it’s been determined only two vehicles had crashed.

A grey Dodge Charger heading south on Mariner Way was going to turn left onto Riverview when it collided with an oncoming black BMW.

“The impact of the collision caused the BMW to spin onto the raised traffic island where five children were standing: three girls aged 17, 13 and 10 and two boys aged 11 and 6,” the release said. The kids had been on their way to nearby Hickey Park.

The 13-year-old girl and the six-year-old boy were rushed to hospital. The girl, who lived in the area, succumbed to her injuries.

RCMP say they will be reviewing dash-cam video to help determine the cause of the crash. Impairment and distraction do not appear to have been factors. Both drivers are cooperating.

