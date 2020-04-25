Dawn Dickson, a resident at Berwick on the Lake Retirement Community, grooves during a dance-off at the Nanaimo site Friday afternoon. Dickson and company were answering the call of Berwick Qualicum Beach. (Karl Yu/Nanaimo News Bulletin)

VIDEO: Vancouver Island retirement community answers dance-off challenge

Berwick on the Lake residents show their moves out on their balconies

Seniors at a Nanaimo retirement community donned red and danced to MC Hammer and the Police after getting challenged by a sister community on the Island.

Residents at Berwick on the Lake were challenged by Berwick Qualicum Beach to a dance-off and on Friday afternoon they grooved on their balconies in order to answer the challenge.

Tracey Hunter, Berwick on the Lake’s active living manager, said the Qualicum Beach community did an outdoor dance party to help lighten the mood after restrictions put in place by Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C. health officer, to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“They do it twice a week and they have community involvement as well, because they’re located right downtown in Qualicum there … and then last Friday, they decided to make it an official challenge, so they put it on Instagram and officially challenged us as the first location to be challenged,” Hunter said. “So we thought, OK, let’s think about this and think about what we can do to make it big and bright and fun, take the challenge and blow it out of the water.”

RELATED: Four new COVID-19 deaths in B.C., hospitalization dips below 100

READ ALSO: COVID-19 mask fundraiser helping out Nanaimo SPCA

After the shooting tragedy in Nova Scotia last weekend, which saw 23 deaths, including RCMP Const. Heidi Stevenson, Hunter said it was decided residents would wear red in memorial.

In terms of the new reality in light of the coronavirus, Hunter said the community is adjusting.

“We’re all adapting to a new normal here and changing life as we know it in Berwick, but we’ve been trying to do as much as we can with our active living team and small group activities that we can do as long we can maintain and ensure the proper physical distancing,” said Hunter. “So our residents have been really appreciative … our residents are happy, so so far everything is going pretty well.”

In turn, Berwick on the Lake has issued a challenge to Berwick Comox Valley.

This feel-good story is part of the #WereInThisTogether campaign by Black Press Media. Have an uplifting story that you think would bring joy to readers? E-mail your story, photos and videos to wereinthistogether@blackpress.ca


reporter@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#wereinthistogetherCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Alert Bay woman dies of COVID-19 as death toll reaches 100 in B.C.

Just Posted

Alert Bay woman dies of COVID-19 as death toll reaches 100 in B.C.

Roughly 411 people are currently fighting the contagious respiratory illness in B.C.

LETTER: Port Hardy Lions Club responds to pickleball article

‘it seemed to be another write up where all involved needed their hands slapped by a super hero’

North Island MLA Claire Trevena speaks on new supports available amid COVID-19 pandemic

‘the challenges of COVID-19 are having a particular impact on the most vulnerable in our province’

RCMP donates essential items to Gwa’Sala-‘Nakwaxda-xw members

The RCMP thanked Soap for Hope and all those involved for making this amazing donation possible.

Bradshaw’s Photo Highlight: A sunrise at Side Bay

‘I’ve been to Side Bay many times and know the road well’

VIDEO: Vancouver Island retirement community answers dance-off challenge

Berwick on the Lake residents show their moves out on their balconies

PHOTOS: Nightly singalong raises spirits of Victoria neighbourhood

Residents line Chamberlain Street, sing together to build community while social distancing

B.C. man runs 100 miles on treadmill in garage to raise money for Search and Rescue

Chilliwack’s Gary Robbins is spending the weekend running 100 miles uphill while collecting donations

Crumpet the orphaned bear cub recovering at Vancouver Island wildlife centre

Baby bruin found weak and underweight in Qualicum Beach

Friends give Island veteran a drive-by 99th birthday greeting

Jim Cooper of Courtenay is one of a couple of Second World War veterans in the community

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

B.C. enacts provincial order to move homeless at 3 large encampments into hotels

Encampments will be dismantled, with temporary supportive housing in hotels, community centres

Abbotsford’s Chase Claypool selected by Pittsburgh Steelers in 2nd round of 2020 NFL draft

Canadian receiver starred at Notre Dame

New safety measures for Canada Post amid pandemic

Message from Luc Julien, President of Columbia River Local - Trail, Rossland, Castlegar post offices

Most Read