VIDEO: Watch both Mount Waddington All-Candidate Forums before election day

General voting day will officially commence at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24.

The Port Hardy Chamber of Commerce hosted the Mount Waddington region’s second (and final) All-Candidates Forum via Zoom on Wednesday (Oct. 21).

The meeting featured questions about the North Island economy, substance abuse issues, COVID-19’s effect on tourism, and many other subjects.

The Port McNeill & District Chamber of Commerce previously hosted an All-Candidates Forum via Zoom on Oct. 14, which saw many of the same topics being discussed at length.

BC Votes 2020Election 2020