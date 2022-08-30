RCMP in Nanaimo arrested a man with outstanding warrants, caught drinking in public in downtown Nanaimo on Aug. 25. (Black Press Media files)

Violent offender found day drinking in downtown Nanaimo will be sent back to mainland

Man with outstanding warrants gives false name to officers

A violent fugitive was arrested after being caught drinking in public in Nanaimo last week and will be subsequently transferred back to Vancouver.

Nanaimo RCMP’s bike patrol unit noticed the 34-year-old, of no fixed address, consuming alcohol in public at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, in downtown Nanaimo, noted a press release.

“Consuming alcohol in public is in itself not a major offence but it certainly provides grounds for police to find out who the person is and ascertain if they are wanted or breaching any current conditions. As it turns out, this is exactly what happened, said reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson.

Police asked for the man’s identity and he gave a false name, which made police suspicious, and after a search of his belongings they discovered his identification. A check of the police database found that the man had seven outstanding warrants in the Vancouver area with charges including assault, assaulting a police officer, assault with a weapon and uttering threats.

The name of the suspect is not being released by Nanaimo RCMP and he is currently in custody awaiting transport back to Vancouver, said police.

