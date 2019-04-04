Metro Vancouver gas prices tie all-time record at $1.63 a litre

Analysts predict the cost will keep going up

Gas prices continued to climb in Metro Vancouver on Thursday, with some stations hitting 163.9 cents a litre.

That ties the all-time record set last year, and analysts predict prices could sore even further by Friday.

In Greater Victoria, the cost dropped to 144 cents a litre, down from 157 cents the day before.

B.C.’s carbon tax increased to $40 a tonne on Monday, bringing the cost of gasoline to 9.98 cents per litre once the federal GST is applied. It’s expected to take an extra $150 from the average commuter’s pocketbook.

READ MORE: B.C. carbon tax up April 1, other provinces begin to catch up

READ MORE: GasBuddy expert says gas prices are expecting to increase Friday

Analysts say the hike is compounded by two of B.C.’s major suppliers in Puget Sound undergoing maintenance and not producing as much fuel.

The lowest price of gas in the province? A Petro Canada in Smithers is selling it for 121.9 cents a litre, according to GasBuddy.com.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Man charged with sex assault in B.C. involving girls under age of 10

Just Posted

No charges recommended against RCMP officer involved in Port Hardy arrest

Independent Investigations Office investigated incident in which intoxicated male broke ankle

Rural Dividend grants support northern Vancouver Island with $207,540

“This funding supports the diverse needs of small communities throughout the province”

VIDEO: Oscar Hickes Memorial Hockey Tournament returns for 40th anniversary

The Oscar Hickes Memorial Hockey Tournament made its return to the Doug Bondue Arena in Port Alice.

Rash of cougar sightings put Port Alice residents on edge

We balance the need for public safety along with the need for wildlife safety”

With child poverty in Port Hardy a growing concern, what can be done to help families struggling to get by?

A staggering 32.8 per cent of children and youth (0-5 age group) here in town are living in poverty.

Is that Yogi Bear? Couple leaves picnic on B.C. beach as uninvited bear moves in

‘Grab the wine, honey, we’ve got company’

Man charged with sex assault in B.C. involving girls under age of 10

Wesley Clarkson has been charged with alleged offences in New Westminster, Penticton and Naramata

Practice schedule released for Snowbird spring training on Vancouver Island

Comox ‘homecoming’ for Snowbird 4 this month

B.C. speculation tax holdouts should talk to city hall, minister says

Deadline to file exemption was April 1, bills start going out in June

23rd case of measles in B.C. confirmed in Greater Victoria

The new case brings at least two measles exposure sites in Central Saanich

Metro Vancouver gas prices tie all-time record at $1.63 a litre

Analysts predict the cost will keep going up

Northern B.C. Sikh community donates thousands to charity after sale of temple

The building, which can hold up to 400 people, was bought by locals for $180,000

B.C. herring fishery ends for another season, controversy over catch continues

Critics say 75,000 people signed a petition calling for an end to the herring fishery in the Strait of Georgia

50 murder counts filed on New Zealand mosque attack suspect

The man wants to represent himself

Most Read