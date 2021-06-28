Thick, white smoke from the Sparks Lake blaze could be seen from Kamloops on June 28, 2021. (BC Wildfire Service/Twitter)

Wildfire near Kamloops grows to 180 hectares, evacuation alert issued

BC Wildfire is currently responding to a blaze 15 kilometres north of Kamloops Lake

  • Jun. 28, 2021 10:08 p.m.
  • News

-Kamloops This Week

UPDATE:

The Sparks Lake fire, 15 km north of Kamloops Lake, is now 180 hectares in size.

An evacuation alert is in place for nine properties in the Electoral Area “J” (Copper Desert Country).

BC Wildfire will have 20 personnel and two pieces of heavy equipment on overnight. Crews will be working to try and contain flanks of the blaze as well as protect structures that might be threatened.

The Sparks Lake blaze is now a wildfire of note and is suspected human-caused.

_______

BC Wildfire Service crews are battling an out-of-control fire near Red Lake, about 15 kilometres north of Kamloops Lake.

The blaze has grown from 40 hectares at 7:45 p.m. to 100 hectares as of 9 p.m. The fire sparked Monday evening.

There are 27 BC Wildfire personnel fighting the fire, which is centred in a thick stand of trees.

In addition, there were several aircraft along with heavy equipment on the ground aiding in the effort earlier in the evening.

No structures are threatened at this time, according to BC Wildfire.

Thick, white smoke from the blaze can be seen from Kamloops.

The blaze is under investigation but is believed to be human-caused.

