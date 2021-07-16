Flames attack the hillside in Bonney Lake. (East Pierce Fire & Rescue)

Flames attack the hillside in Bonney Lake. (East Pierce Fire & Rescue)

Wildfire season strikes a month early in B.C. with 1,100 blazes to date

Dry conditions will see new fires spark across the province into fall, says B.C. Wildfire Services

British Columbia is in for an unrelenting season of wildfires, with extreme weather conditions expected to drag the ignition of new fires into fall.

That’s according to B.C. Wildfire Services operations manager Kurtis Isfeld, who said this year’s wildfire season has dawned a month early due to extreme weather.

A record-breaking heat wave along with 200,000 lightning blasts and little rain has thrust the province into an early season of wildfire.

“Normally, during this time of year B.C. would be sitting at 209 fires,” Isfeld said at the first regularly scheduled provincial wildfire briefing Friday (July 15).

Since April, 1,100 wildfires have burned a total of 203,000 hectares. As of Thursday, there were 27 highly visible blazes across the province that pose a potential threat to public safety.

Nearly half of this season’s fires, 48 per cent, have been triggered by lightning and 35 per cent are believed to be human-caused. The remaining are still under investigation.

“Human-caused wildfires are entirely preventable,” noted Isfeld, saying these sorts of blazes divert firefighting resources from naturally occurring fires.

Firefighters in short supply

B.C. Wildfire Services is also strapped for resources this season, said Isfeld.

It’s struggling to employ more than the 2,500 local workers and 118 out-of-province personnel it retains due to neighbouring jurisdictions including the U.S. and the rest of Canada also battling dry conditions with firefighters needed there locally.

“With the current resource challenges that we have, we are unable to commit to all new ignitions,” said Isfeld. “Our focus at this point is on allocating those resources to values of life and safety.”

As of current, 306 active wildfires are burning in the province and 30 evacuation orders and 51 alerts have been sent out, according to Emergency Management BC.


sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

B.C. Wildfires 2021

Previous story
Feds doling out $1.5M for removal of 18 derelict boats from B.C., Atlantic coasts
Next story
Unprepared ship, bad communication factors in B.C. ship crash: TSB

Just Posted

Ray Goodwin (l-r), Leanne McIntee, Tracy Armstrong and Grady Stotz with the Mobile Outreach Unit for Health and Support Services (MOUHSS) bus at Willow Point in Campbell River on July 13, 2021. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.
MOUHSS bus heading to Port Hardy

Coast Guard are attending to the sinking vessel. Photo by Wayne Jacob
Fishing boat taking on water in Johnstone Strait

Richard Johnson introduces the Wuikinuxv summer students to the 'Wuikala language on July 12. (Gloria Walkus-Brotchie photo)
Wuikinuxv First Nation hosts first cultural summer day camp

RBC presents $80,000 cheque to North Island College. From left to right: Kathleen Kuhnert, NIC vice-president, Students & Community Engagement; Rick Eigler, RBC branch manager, Comox Valley; Kelly Bissell, RBC regional vice-president; Kelly Shopland, NIC executive director Indigenous Education; Aubrey Lively, RBC assistant branch manager; and Katharina Schulte-Bisping, RBC assistant branch manager.
RBC gives $80,000 to support Indigenous students at North Island College