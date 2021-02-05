A couple, Dallas and Kelsey, were in a crash on Gibbons Road on Jan. 31 that killed Dallas. (File photo)

Willow the dog located in Duncan following fatal crash

Labradoodle was in fatal accident on Jan. 31

Willow the Labradoodle has been found.

The 10-month-old dog, which escaped from a car involved in a fatal accident on Jan. 31, was found close to Wilson Road in Duncan at approximately 8 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 5.

Jill Oakley, a member of FLED (Find Lost & Escaped Dogs Vancouver Island), said a woman got in touch with FLED reporting that a dog that looked like Willow was right in front of her as she was talking on the phone.

“We contacted [the family] and some friends who know Willow were sent up and she came to them,” Oakley said.

“She’s really muddy and looks very exhausted. She doesn’t appear hurt but if it turns out that she is, someone has already stepped forward to pay her veterinary bills. Willow has been taken to her owner, who is now out of the hospital after the accident.”

Police were called to an accident on Gibbins Road, near the Cowichan District Hospital, just before 10 p.m. on Jan. 31, 2021.

When the RCMP and emergency crews arrived on scene, hospital staff were already attending to the two occupants of the car, which was overturned.

The driver was declared dead at the scene and the passenger was treated at CDH for non-life threatening injuries.

“The cause of the incident is still under investigation,” said a statement from North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP detachment. “There is no indication at this time that alcohol was a factor, but speed has not been ruled out.”

The man who died in the crash has been identified on a GoFundMe page as Dallas, and a woman who was also seriously injured in the crash and was hospitalized has been identified as Kelsey.

The GoFundMe page can be found at https://gofund.me/65b850ba


car accident

