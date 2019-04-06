Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for east Vancouver Island, including Nanaimo. (News Bulletin file)

Wind warning issued across Vancouver Island

Environment Canada warns winds may rise to 70 km/hr, 90 km/hr near the water

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for regions across Vancouver Island, forecasting strong gusts that could cause damage.

The wind warning was issued Saturday morning for east and west regions, as well as Greater Victoria.

Strong winds are expected through the morning, and southeast gusts could reach speeds from 70 to 90 kilometrers per hour, the weather agency said.

The wind is due to an intense front crossing the south coast today and winds are expected to subside this afternoon.

Environment Canada warns that there could be damage to properties, including to windows and roofs and there is the potential that loose objects may be tossed and tree branches may break.

