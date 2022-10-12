Two men have been arrested after drivers reported their windshields being smashed by objects dropped from a Saanich overpass on Oct. 10. (Courtesy Saanich Police Department)

Windshields shattered by water balloons dropped from Vancouver Island overpass

Two men arrested with bucket of water balloons on overpass, driver uninjured

Two men have been arrested after windshields were smashed by what is believed to have been water balloons dropped from a Saanich overpass.

On Oct. 10 at approximately 10:30 p.m., the Saanich Police Department received a report that two vehicles had windshields damaged from what was suspected to be large objects dropped from an overpass, damaging windshields.

At the McKenzie Avenue/Interurban Road overpass, Saanich officers located two men who had a bucket of water balloons.

“The weight of the water balloons and the height at which they were dropped combined to create enough force to completely smash the windshields. The drivers of the vehicles were not injured and fortunately did not lose control of their vehicles after the impact,” Const. Markus Anastasiades said in a statement.

The men, 19 and 20, were arrested for mischief under $5,000.

