The Coquihalla Highway summit at 9:11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24. The highway is expecting anywhere from 10-30 centimetres of precipitation today. (DriveBC)

The Coquihalla Highway summit at 9:11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24. The highway is expecting anywhere from 10-30 centimetres of precipitation today. (DriveBC)

Winter storm warning continues for Coquihalla, Highway 3, Okanagan Connector

While this system is expected to stop around midnight, another one could start Christmas morning

The winter storm warning has been extended through Dec. 24, for the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 3.

Hazardous winter weather is expected to continue, with heavy snow and freezing rain, creating slippery sections due to ice build-up, making travelling difficult.

On coastal passes, there could be anywhere from 10-30 centimetres of precipitation, according to Environment Canada. Wind is not expected to be a factor.

While this storm is expected to ease at midnight, another weather system could start early Christmas morning with more snow and freezing rain.

The Okanagan Connector is also under the winter storm warning, expecting 5-10 centimetres.

Environment Canada warns drivers that conditions can change quickly, especially in the mountains, and to consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.

READ MORE: Winter storm brings avalanche warning to Highways 1 and 3 out of Hope

READ MORE: Holiday travelling woes hopefully waned with shuttle between Kelowna/Vancouver airports

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsCoquihalla HighwayFraser ValleyHighway 5highway chaosKelownaOkanagan

Previous story
Three families mark Christmas together

Just Posted

Port Hardy Hospital will have no overnight emergency department for 18 days. (Island Health photo)
18-day overnight emergency department closure announced for Port Hardy Hospital

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney (left) in Gallipoli, Turkey in September, 2022. Photo courtesy Facebook/Rachel Blaney
Cost of living and inflation the big story of 2022, according to North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney

Greg Sayers is a physician assistant who resides in Nelson, British Columbia. He commutes more than 10 hours, to Montana, for work, because PAs are not recognized as health-care professionals in B.C. Photo supplied
Physician assistants improve health care in provinces that recognize them; B.C. doesn’t

B.C. pre-Christmas storm is expected to turn icy beginning Thursday (Dec. 22) as remaining snow hardens and freezing rain falls. (Sergey Gorbachev/ Pixabay)
‘Potentially dangerous’: Arctic front bringing icy winds, freezing rain to much of B.C.