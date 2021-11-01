Crab fishing is a popular activity on the Sooke waterfront. (File - Sooke News Mirror)

Woman, 81, drowns while crabbing near Sooke

Woman unresponsive when pulled from water

An 81-year-old woman drowned after she fell into the water while crab fishing with her family near the Sooke Marine Boardwalk on Sunday.

Bystanders pulled the woman from the water and started life-saving efforts, but she was unresponsive, say witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 250-642-5241 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information is available.

