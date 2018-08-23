A woman in her 50’s died after being involved in a bicycle accident on Tofino’s Lone Cone Road on Aug. 5. (Image from Google Street View)

Woman dies after bicycle accident in Tofino

The woman was in her 50’s and was visiting the area from out-of-province.

A woman has died after being involved in a bicycle accident in Tofino.

B.C. Coroners Service spokesperson Barbara McLintock told the Westerly News on Thursday that the woman was in her 50’s and was visiting the area from out-of-province when the accident occurred on Lone Cone Road on the morning of Aug. 5.

The woman was transported to Tofino General Hospital and then to Victoria General Hospital, where she died the following morning, according to McLintock.

She said “there was no motor vehicle involved,” nor were any other people involved in the accident.

Sgt. Todd Pebernat of the Tofino RCMP said the woman was not wearing a helmet when the incident occurred.

“We would like to remind bicyclists to always wear a helmet and obey the rules of the road,” he said adding bicyclists must obey traffic signs and ride on the correct side of the road.

“I’ve seen bicycle helmets save people from serious head injuries…It’s not the ‘be-all and end-all,’ but it’s a very important tool to keep people safe.”

He added police are planning an educational campaign around bike helmets as school season begins next month.

“I’ve noticed there’s a bit of a culture in Tofino where people don’t seem to wear their helmets and that’s something we want to see change,” he said.

