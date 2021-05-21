Nanaimo RCMP investigate the scene of a crash at Cranberry Road and the Trans-Canada Highway on Thursday, May 20. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)

Nanaimo RCMP investigate the scene of a crash at Cranberry Road and the Trans-Canada Highway on Thursday, May 20. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)

Woman dies in car crash on the highway in Nanaimo

RCMP say alcohol and speed may have been factors in crash at Cranberry Road and Trans-Canada Highway

A woman died in a crash at the Cranberry Road intersection in Nanaimo’s Chase River area last night.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Cranberry and the Trans-Canada Highway at about 9 p.m. Thursday, May 20. A compact car and a pickup truck were wrecked in the highway’s northbound lanes.

Nanaimo RCMP say the 74-year-old woman who was driving the compact car died at the scene. The 47-year-old man driving the pickup was taken to hospital with serious injuries and was later airlifted to hospital in Victoria.

A police press release noted that investigators spoke with several witnesses who said the driver of the compact car had been legally turning left from Cranberry onto the highway when her vehicle was broad-sided by the pickup, which witnesses said “was travelling at a high rate of speed and did not stop for the red light.”

Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, said “although it’s early on in the investigation, alcohol and speed are believed to be contributing factors.”

The intersection was closed in both directions for several hours, re-opening at about 4 a.m., said O’Brien.

Both vehicles will be inspected and police are also asking for any dash cam footage that may be able to assist with the investigation. Anyone with video who hasn’t yet spoken with investigators is asked to call 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2021-18403.

READ ALSO: Serious crash closes Nanaimo’s Cranberry intersection


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

motor vehicle crash

Previous story
Alaskan cruise ships bypassing B.C. ports could cost the province millions
Next story
Petition calls for Dr. Armogam to be hired at new Port McNeill clinic

Just Posted

Screenshot of the petition started by Anita Harvie to hire Dr. Prean Armogam at the new Port McNeill medical clinic.
Petition calls for Dr. Armogam to be hired at new Port McNeill clinic

‘We feel he is being ousted because he has been persistent in his asks’

Quatse, the abandoned sea otter pup who was rescued in Port Hardy. (Marine Mammal Rescue Centre photo)
DFO says Quatse the sea otter pup can’t be released, will now live at aquarium

Quatse has been moved to a habitat at the Vancouver Aquarium

Seven Hills Golf and Country Club sign. (North Island Gazette file photo)
Fairway construction going on at Seven Hills Golf & Country Club

The new fairway is looking like it will be ready for the coming summer months.

B.C. Centre for Disease Control statistics show new COVID-19 cases by local health area on Vancouver Island for the week of May 9-15. (BCCDC image)
Victoria drops below Nanaimo in new COVID-19 cases in latest Vancouver Island count

B.C. Centre for Disease Control releases new case counts by local health area

New housing on-reserve for Kwakiutl First Nation. (MP Rachel Blaney Facebook photo)
6 new on-reserve homes now open for Kwakiutl First Nation elders and families

The Kwakiutl First Nation will own and manage the homes

Teenah LeBlanc owns Folklore Farm in Courtenay, where she breeds Nigerian dwarf goats. Photo by Terry Farrell
VIDEO: Vancouver Island goat business a hit with the kids

Folklore Farm specializes in Nigerian dwarf goats

A health care worker prepares to test a Coastal GasLink field worker for COVID-19. (Coastal GasLink photo)
B.C. workers now eligible for 3 days paid sick leave for COVID-19

The province says it plans the bridge the pandemic program into permanent sick leave legislation for ‘any illness or injury’

Nanaimo RCMP investigate the scene of a crash at Cranberry Road and the Trans-Canada Highway on Thursday, May 20. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)
Woman dies in car crash on the highway in Nanaimo

RCMP say alcohol and speed may have been factors in crash at Cranberry Road and Trans-Canada Highway

Holland America Volendam carries passengers from Seattle to Ketchikan, Alaska for scenic tours. A 19th century U.S. shipping law has required foreign vessels to stop at a B.C. port in between. (Holland America Line)
Seattle-Alaska cruise ships gear up to bypass B.C. ports this summer

Ottawa’s COVID-19 ban until March 2022 pushes U.S. to act

The female passenger in a vehicle which crashed near Sicamous on May 20, 2021 was pronounced dead at the scene. (File photo) </p>
Watchdog probes Shuswap RCMP attempted traffic stop that ends in fatal crash

Female passenger killed, male driver sustains serious injuries in incident near Sicamous

Meteorologist Bob Robichaud of the Canadian Hurricane Centre provides an update on Hurricane Dorian in Dartmouth, N.S., on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
VIDEO: Top meteorologist predicts active hurricane season in Canada

An average of four named storms enter the Canadian Hurricane Centre’s response zone every year

Vancouver Canucks head coach Travis Green, second right, and assistant coaches Newell Brown, back centre, and Nolan Baumgartner, right, stand on the bench before NHL hockey action against the Calgary Flames in Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, May 18, 2021. The Canucks are giving Green a vote of confidence with a multi-year contract after a tough season on the ice that saw the NHL club sidelined by a COVID-19 outbreak and finish last in the North Division with a 23-29-4 record. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Canucks sign head coach Travis Green to multi-year contract extension

The 50-year-old from Castlegar was in the final year of his contract

Ravi Kahlon listens as John Horgan speaks to supporters during a campaign stop in Surrey, B.C., on Monday May 8, 2017. The British Columbia government is poised to announce details of a provincial restart plan on Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Horgan: B.C.’s post-COVID-19 road map to be revealed Tuesday

Plan to restart B.C.’s economy to be revealed as COVID restrictions ease says premier

People look on as the Norwegian Bliss en route from Alaska to Seattle makes it’s way towards Ogden Point, in Victoria, B.C., Friday, June 1, 2018. The CEO of the Greater Victoria Harbour Authority said he tried to alert Canadian and B.C. politicians to the ramifications of the change that would temporarily allow international cruise ships to bypass B.C. ports. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
U.S. cruise law puts B.C. economic impacts at risk: Harbour authority

CEO of the Greater Victoria Harbour Authority worries about a temporary measure becoming permanent

Most Read