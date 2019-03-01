Woman in critical condition after hit-and-run in Campbellton

Police looking for information on both the incident and the woman, who had no identification

Campbell River RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a woman who is in critical condition following a hit and run in the Campbellton neighbourhood of that community.

At 9:14 p.m. last night (Feb. 28), Campbell River RCMP say they responded to a complaint of a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle in the 1800-block of Island Highway. A white car was seen leaving the scene.

“Police are seeking witnesses to this incident or who have dash cam of this hit and run to please come forward,” the release on the incident says.

The woman struck has been airlifted to “a larger area hospital” and remains in critical condition, according to police, and the Campbell River RCMP Major Crime Unit is investigating and are seeking the assistance from the public in identifying this woman.

The woman is caucasian with blond hair, wearing a heavy black jacket, blue jeans, and black boots and is believed to be in her 50’s. She did not have any identification, but may have a tattoo on her left shoulder.

Campbell River RCMP is asking anyone who may be able to identify this woman, who witnessed this incident or may have any other information regarding this matter to please contact the Campbell River RCMP Major Crime Unit directly at 250-286-6221.



