Woman in critical condition after hit-and-run in Campbellton

Police looking for information on both the incident and the woman, who had no identification

Campbell River RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a woman who is in critical condition following a hit and run in the Campbellton neighbourhood of that community.

At 9:14 p.m. last night (Feb. 28), Campbell River RCMP say they responded to a complaint of a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle in the 1800-block of Island Highway. A white car was seen leaving the scene.

“Police are seeking witnesses to this incident or who have dash cam of this hit and run to please come forward,” the release on the incident says.

The woman struck has been airlifted to “a larger area hospital” and remains in critical condition, according to police, and the Campbell River RCMP Major Crime Unit is investigating and are seeking the assistance from the public in identifying this woman.

The woman is caucasian with blond hair, wearing a heavy black jacket, blue jeans, and black boots and is believed to be in her 50’s. She did not have any identification, but may have a tattoo on her left shoulder.

Campbell River RCMP is asking anyone who may be able to identify this woman, who witnessed this incident or may have any other information regarding this matter to please contact the Campbell River RCMP Major Crime Unit directly at 250-286-6221.


miked@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. MP apologizes for ‘inappropriate’ comments about Jody Wilson-Raybould
Next story
Coastal Labrador on high alert for polar bears

Just Posted

North Island Gazette nominated for newspaper excellence for the second year in a row

The Gazette was nominated in “Category B” alongside the Hope Standard and the Revelstoke Review.

UPDATE: Neucel Specialty Cellulose lays off remaining workers, no written notice given

All Neucel Specialty Cellulose employees working at the pulp mill were told to go home on Feb. 27.

Port Hardy council donates to Island Copper Mine Reunion

Coun. Janet Dorward recommended the district donate $300 to the reunion.

PRESS RELEASE: It’s possible to reverse your diabetes

“Really, it’s quite simple, the things I had to do. It wasn’t hardship at all.”

Port McNeill council declines Wounded Warrior Run donation request, mayor starts fundraising challenge on social media

Port McNeill’s Fire Department held a carwash to raise funds which brought in close to $1,000.

B.C. MP apologizes for ‘inappropriate’ comments about Jody Wilson-Raybould

Jati Sidhu suggested the former attorney-general’s father was ‘pulling the strings’

VIDEO: NHL goaltender Carey Price comforts young fan who lost mom to cancer

She died before she could make son’s dream come true to meet Price

Wilkinson apologizes for comments made about rental crisis

BC Liberal leader was under fire for calling renting a ‘fun’ and ‘wacky’ time

Cat-phishing tops list of Better Business Bureau’s 10 scams of 2018

More than 50,000 scams were reported across Canada last year

Canada approves extradition for Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou

Chief financial officer is wanted in the United States on allegations of fraud

CMHC sets target to make housing affordable for every Canadian by 2030

An estimated 1.6 million households are considered in ‘core housing need’

Riverdale’s Luke Perry hospitalized after reported stroke

Perry, who also stared in ‘90210’ is currently under observation, according to his publicist

Fungus could ‘drastically’ affect B.C. bat populations: researchers

Volunteers sought to help monitor spread of white-nose syndrome

British nautical maps from century ago help B.C. researchers chart kelp beds

Herring use the kelp beds as a deposit for their eggs

Most Read