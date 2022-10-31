Police vehicle outside the Chemainus Health Care Auxiliary Thrift Shop. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Police vehicle outside the Chemainus Health Care Auxiliary Thrift Shop. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Woman injured in elevator shaft fall at Island Thrift Shop

Police investigation into the incident to determine what happened

A volunteer with the Chemainus Health Care Auxiliary suffered unknown injuries after a fall in an elevator shaft at the Thrift Shop Monday morning.

The exact circumstances of the incident are still being determined, but it’s believed the woman thought the cargo elevator was on the second floor where she was transporting merchandise and then fell to the floor below.

The auxiliary stores goods on the second floor of the building on Maple Street after sorting them on the lower level. The main part of the Thrift Shop open to customers is on the ground floor.

BC Emergency Health Services ambulance personnel were on the scene and transported the woman to hospital. There was an extensive presence of RCMP officers in three police vehicles and members of the North Cowichan Fire Department’s Chemainus hall also attended.

The Thrift Shop was closed for the remainder of the day while an investigation was being conducted.

@chemainusnews
don.bodger@chemainusvalleycourier.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Emergency callsHealthPolicevolunteers

 

Three police vehicles were on the scene at the Chemainus Health Care Auxiliary Thrift Shop Monday to investigate the fall of a volunteer in an elevator shaft. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Three police vehicles were on the scene at the Chemainus Health Care Auxiliary Thrift Shop Monday to investigate the fall of a volunteer in an elevator shaft. (Photo by Don Bodger)

The Chemainus Health Care Auxiliary Thrift Shop was closed to donations and consumers after a volunteer was injured there Monday. (Photo by Don Bodger)

The Chemainus Health Care Auxiliary Thrift Shop was closed to donations and consumers after a volunteer was injured there Monday. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Ambulance attended at the Chemainus Health Care Auxiliary where a volunteer was injured Monday. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Ambulance attended at the Chemainus Health Care Auxiliary where a volunteer was injured Monday. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Previous story
VIDEO: Suspension bridge collapse kills at least 133 in India
Next story
Judge rules that ‘dangerous’ Abbotsford pit bull be destroyed

Just Posted

Left to right: Marina Hargrave, lead for North Island, and daughter Park Hargrave. (Submitted photo)
The Campbell River Shoebox Project returns again for 2022 seasonal gift drive

FILE - A resident walks through a flooded gutter on a street in Claresholm, Alta., Wednesday, June 18, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Rainfall statements issued for much of Vancouver Island

PHMH players get ready for their first game of the season. (Submitted photo)
Port Hardy Minor Hockey has lots going on at the Don Cruickshank Memorial Arena

Port Hardy Recreation Photography
PHOTOS: Autumn Festival a big hit at the Civic Centre in Port Hardy