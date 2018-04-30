HANNA PETERSEN PHOTO The crowd listens to speakers at the National Day of Mourning Ceremony at the Nimpkish Valley Heritage Park in Woss.

Woss remembers on National Day of Mourning

“Today is a really difficult day as we think back to April 20 last year.”

It was an emotional day in Woss as residents and workers gathered to honour the National Day of Mourning.

The National Day of Mourning, held each year on April 28, honours those who lost their lives or were seriously injured in a workplace accident.

The day is especially poignant for Woss, as April 20 marked the one-year anniversary of the Englewood Logging Train rail car accident that killed three forestry workers.

The April 28 service was held in the Nimpkish Valley Heritage Park, in front of Locomotive 113. A crowd of more than 100 people gathered for the 10:30 a.m. service wearing black armbands and orange ribbons, which were handed out by the United Steelworkers Union.

After an introduction by Rob Shambrook, Operation Manager at Englewood Forest Operations,‘Namgis Chief Don Svanvik provided the opening remarks.

“When I first received the invitation, I thought it was specific to here. I’ve come to understand it is for all over, and we can’t get away from our tragedy,” said Svanvik, who then explained his brother-in-law Roland Gaudet was one of the workers killed in the accident.

“I think that is what we’re doing here today, coming together as family,” said Svanvik, adding, “I know that we are still recovering and there are different time frames for everybody — We have sadness, we have anger, disbelief. But we know we must carry on, and we can find ways together to carry on.”

Don Demens, President and Chief Executive Officer of Western Forest Products, spoke next.

“Today is a really difficult day as we think back to April 20 last year. We remember those who suffered injuries and those we lost,” said Demens, adding, “Though we can never ease the pain or bring back the ones we lost, we can honour their memories by pledging our resolve to do whatever we can do to keep people safe. This remains my personal commitment to whoever works at Western and anyone we work with.”

Dan Jorgensen from the United Steelworkers Local 1-1937, which represents workers in all sectors of the economy, then addressed the importance of workplace safety.

“Remember that every work safe regulation is written in blood. That means that someone died or was injured on the job in order for that regulation to exist,” said Jorgensen. “Remember, nothing significant happens without unity — today, here and now, we call you to protect the living while we remember the dead.”

The final speaker was faller Steve Venus, who spoke about his personal experience in the forestry industry.

“We say safety is number one, but time and time again all over our industry, the mighty dollar has trumped the safety decision,” said Venus. “Every level of worker needs to work to change the culture. We all need to get better at making safety decisions that are right in front of us — ask yourself, would I allow someone I love to be standing here at this moment doing what I’m about to do.”

Following the ceremony, residents and everyone in attendance were invited to a reception held at the Woss Community Centre where light refreshments were served.

A Workers’ Memorial Day was started in Sudbury, Ontario in 1984, and on April 28, 1985 the Canadian Labour Congress declared it an annual day of remembrance. In 1991 the day officially became a national observance known as the National Day of Mourning. It has since grown to be observed in over 80 countries.

 

HANNA PETERSEN PHOTO Western Forest Products President and CEO Don Demens speaks at the Day of Mourning ceremony in Woss.

Previous story
B.C. steps up flood response as interior braces for snow melt
Next story
Black Press Media takes home 66 B.C. Yukon Community Newspaper Association awards

Just Posted

Woss remembers on National Day of Mourning

“Today is a really difficult day as we think back to April 20 last year.”

North Island Loggers Golf Tournament returns June 16-17

“Last year we gave out six $750 scholarships and we will be doing the same again this year,”

Front-line stress and trauma: are Island first responders prepared?

Big Read: Industry leaders call for more pre-incident training

Port Hardy RCMP’s first quarterly report of 2018

Port Hardy RCMP Staff Sgt. Wes Olsen spoke to Port Hardy Council at their regular meeting April 24.

16 temperature records broken around B.C. on Thursday

Agassiz broke a record that goes back more than 100 years

Video: Wolf sizes up bear in B.C. grasslands

A unique bear versus wolf encounter was caught of film in the grasslands near Kamloops, B.C.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Port McNeill holds Day of Mourning ceremony

The Town of Port McNeill, in conjunction with local industry, held a… Continue reading

B.C. steps up flood response as interior braces for snow melt

Wildfire-ravaged communities brace for spring floods

Black Press Media takes home 66 B.C. Yukon Community Newspaper Association awards

Reporters, editors, photographers and ad designers picked up 66 awards

Health Canada says rabid dog saliva remedy banned, after B.C. case

The agency had investigated after a Victoria naturopath treated a four-year-old boy with lyssin

Body found in wall behind toilet in Calgary mall

Maintenance worker had been called to fix a toilet that wouldn’t flush

On tax deadline day, hotels urge Ottawa to tax Airbnb

Hotel Association of Canada says taxing online rental company could bring in $100 million a year

Charges dropped against B.C. man accused of failing to disclose HIV-positive status to partners

Brian Carlisle of Abbotsford had been charged with 12 counts of aggravated sexual assault

Most Read