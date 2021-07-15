Wuikinuxv First Nation hosts first cultural summer day camp

‘This program is one of its kind and will provide a tremendous opportunity for the youth of Wuikinuxv’

Written by Gloria Walkus-Brotchie

The Wuikinuxv Nation and its health department have launched a summer cultural camp with traditional teachings based on their history and connection to their Wuikinuxv culture.

The program started July 12 and is a collaboration between the Wuikinuxv First Nation, The Wuikinuxv Health Department and the First Nations Health Authority (FNHA). It was created through funding provided by FNHA. The Summer Culture Program will provide numerous cultural teachings in the areas of language, traditional carving and painting, traditional food preparation, traditional medicines, as well as traditional sewing and regalia-making that will be used to wear during the end of year play potlatch. The program will conclude with a one-week camp-out at Clam Beach in the traditional territory with activities to enhance their teachings of the traditional territories of the Wuikinuxv Nation.

The program was a vision of the Health Director Marlou Shaw, who states, “We wanted to provide an opportunity for the youth to be able to return home for the summer and learn about who they are, and where they come from. It is time that we work on revitalizing our culture and instilling it in our youth.”

The program is an extension of a previous one-week cultural program initiated in 2019 and is set to operate throughout the summer and has approximately 20 summer students ranging in various ages from 3-20 years of age. The program also includes an employment program for youth that is geared towards providing training opportunities in running a cultural summer day camp program and will provide them the skills to plan and carry out the various activities throughout the program.

“This program is one of its kind and will provide a tremendous opportunity for the youth of Wuikinuxv to gain valuable knowledge in the Wuikinuxv culture and history that is so important to learning about their culture and gaining the valuable traditional teachings that they will carry with them throughout their lives,” says Gloria Walkus-Brotchie.

The Wuikinuxv Health Department is hoping to continue the delivery of this cultural summer program on a yearly basis.

CultureFirst Nations