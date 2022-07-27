Pete Nelson-Smith shakes hands with Zeballos Mayor Julie Colborne. (Village of Zeballos photo)

Zeballos appoints new Chief Administrative Officer

Nelson-Smith was previously the CAO for the Town of Port McNeill for roughly the last five years

The Village of Zeballos has appointed a new Chief Administrative Officer.

“On behalf of council, I am pleased to announce the appointment of Pete Nelson-Smith to the position of Chief Administrative Officer for the Village of Zeballos,” said Mayor Julie Colborne in a news release on July 22. “Pete will bring a passion for local government and commitment to this organization, as well as to the community as a whole, with his diverse professional background and leadership skills. Pete’s knowledge of small communities, North Vancouver Island and coastal matters will help to inform this council and next in the successful implementation of strategic priorities that meets the village’s opportunities and challenges, now and into the future.”

Nelson-Smith was previously the CAO for the Town of Port McNeill for roughly the last five years.

