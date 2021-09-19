Dennis Arthur John













September 19, 2021

Celebration of Life for Dennis Arthur John ~

Sunday, September 19, 2021 3 pm-5 pm

Port Hardy Legion, 4965 Beaver Harbour Road

Dennis John has passed away after a battle with cancer. Per his wishes, his family is holding a celebration of life ceremony. We invite you to join his family and friends, where we’ll raise a glass (or three) of Lucky to the best man we know. Obituary