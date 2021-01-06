North Island mayors say their voices should be heard by DFO before final decisions are made about fish farms. (Black Press file photo)

LETTER – Reader upset with ‘one-sided’ article regarding mayors’ reactions to fish farming developments

Dear editor,

Re: Vancouver Island mayors say they weren’t consulted on B.C. fish farm phase out plan (Canadian Press article, Jan. 1)

This article is curiously one-sided in favour of the fish farm industry. Other than acknowledging that local First Nations were unanimously in favour of removing the ocean-based fish farms, there is no mention of any opposing view.

In conjunction with the BC Salmon Farmers two, full-page ads in BC papers this week, this ‘news’ article seems suspect as sponsored content rather than news. How much money was the Record paid for those two full-page ads?

For actual, balanced news, I would like to see equal space given to those local First Nations who were unanimous in their support for removing ocean-based fish farms.

Megan Ardyche,

Comox

Fish FarmsLetter to the Editor

